Vietnam secure first-ever title in Women’s AVC Challenge Cup

Vietnam claimed the championship title at the 2023 Women’s AVC Challenge Cup after a dramatic match, beating hosts Indonesia on home turf on June 25.

It was the team’s first-ever continental title, qualifying them for the FIVB Challenger Cup which serves as the promotion platform for the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.

The finale featured all Southeast Asian teams, both gunning for the golden ticket to the world event. It was the second meeting of the two sides in two months.

The previous match against Indonesia was the semi-finals of the 32nd SEA Games which saw Vietnam win 3-2 in a thrilling tie-break triumph.

In the rematch, Vietnam turned on high speed, running their offence swiftly and providing a tough challenge for the home team.

Captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy showed off her elite skill. Her storm volleys gave Indonesian defenders no way to resist. Vietnam easily won the first set at 25-18.

Indonesia found a way to slow the pace of the match. They mounted pressure with their serves, which succeeded in breaking their opponents’ rhythm and momentum. They tried to set their counter-attack slowly yet accurately. They improved in defence, giving the away team a run for their money.

Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi was the playmaker of the team, securing many points from her powerful spikes.

She helped the hosts to take the next two sets 25-27 and 21-25.

In the fourth set, Vietnam made a comeback, firming up their backcourt in passing. They dealt with tough serves and attacks, while quickly recovering and countering to balance the game with a 25-20 win.

In the decisive set, teams were asked to focus through their exhaustion. They struggled for each point until they secured a 14-13 for Vietnam. Head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet signalled a key player change, Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, who brought a fresh lease to the offence and brought back momentum.

Vietnam’s captain Thuy, who scored 23 points, many of which were converted from clutch plays, was named Most Valuable Player of the Cup. She also shared the title of best outside spiker with Wu Fang-yu of Chinese Taipei.

Earlier, Chinese Taipei finished in third place after a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 match against India.

“Today is a good day for the team. We always support one another. I am very thankful to my teammates, our staff, and our coaches. They are all the reason for this victory,” Thuy said.

Her teammate Doan Thi Lam Oanh was the best setter while Dinh Thi Tra Giang was one of the two best middle blockers.

“We are pleased with the result of the team. Players did not reach their best performance but the result was great regardless,” said coach Kiet.

“Now the whole team really wants to return home as soon as possible for the visa application to France.”

The team will train in the Republic of Korea before competing in the July 27-30 tournament.

At the FIVB Challenger Cup, eight qualified teams play in a knockout stage format. The champion team will qualify for the next year’s Volleyball Nations League as a challenger team./.

