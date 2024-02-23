Vietnam Airlines to host International Airline Symposium


Hanoi: The International Airline Symposium (IAS) will take place in Hanoi from February 27 – 29, with Vietnam Airlines as the host airline.

Under the theme of ‘Navigating Aviation in a Never Normal World’, the event will bring together about 60 delegates who are representatives from airlines and international organisations worldwide.

The symposium is expected to feature four discussion sessions on a range of topics, including challenges of the global aviation industry. Common issues which are scheduled to be mulled over at the event comprise current trends affecting airlines, ways to improve operation efficiency, service quality and AI application in solving problems of the industry.

The IAS is an annual conference held since 1988 on an international scale, attracting top leaders and experts from various fields around the world to meet and exchange on notable issues of the global aviation industry.

As the host of the event, Vietnam Airlines has the opportunity to gather opinions from leading experts and j
oin in-depth discussions on latest trends and technologies in the field of aviation, to build development strategies in the context of a volatile world.

The event is also expected to contribute to popularising the images of Vietnam and its people to international passengers./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
February 2024
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
26272829  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.