OmniGuide(TM) Holdings and UROTECH (Medi-Globe Group Subsidiary) Announce Partnership to Expand Global Urology Patient Therapies

BOSTON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / OmniGuide Holdings (OGH) and UROTECH® (part of the Medi-Globe Group, a subsidiary of DCC plc) have announced a new partnership to strengthen UROTECH’s technology portfolio for urologists. As part of the collaboration, the partnership will work with urologists to build a global network for RevoLix HTL (Hybrid Thulium Laser Therapy) specifically for kidney stones and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

UROTECH is one of the leading medical technology manufacturers in the field of minimally invasive urology. The treatment of kidney stones is at the heart of UROTECH’s work, which is committed to the highest quality standards for its products and clinical experience. As a determined and reliable medical partner, UROTECH supports the daily work of urologists.

Surgeons and nurses recognize OmniGuide’s ability to deliver advanced solutions for some of the most important surgical therapies in urology. OmniGuide’s innovative focus on robotics, precision light therapies and biosensing software enables the company to cover a wide range of urological procedures and reduce complications every day.

The aim of the global collaboration is to support future surgical trends by providing access to data and insights for urological decisions. The partnership will accelerate these efforts as two global companies work toward a common goal and bring their surgical expertise.

OmniGuide Urology will support projects with UROTECH including:

Scaling global capacity for Kidney Stones and BPH Treatments through the newly launched RevoLix HTL Hybrid Thulium Laser.

through the newly launched RevoLix HTL Hybrid Thulium Laser. User-centered strategies for existing urologists, delivering solutions to better support a great clinical experience.

for existing urologists, delivering solutions to better support a great clinical experience. Increase advocacy through partnering and establishing a forum in urology.

through partnering and establishing a forum in urology. Developing a biosensing software platform in partnership with the OmniGuide Institute for Biomedical Innovation.

"UROTECH is known for its customer focus and the user-centric development and distribution of innovative solutions for urologists worldwide. The partnership with OmniGuide fits into this mindset, to make the revolutionary all-in-one RevoLix HTL laser technology and its great benefits available to our customers," said Dr. Markus Schönberger, Director Business Development and Head of the Strategic Business Unit Urology of the Medi-Globe Group.

"Biosensing Innovation is increasing both the need to collaborate and share data," said M.T. Henderson CEO OmniGuide Holdings (OGH). "Solutions that connect outcomes with recent technology are at the core of our collective purpose. We are proud to partner with UROTECH to expand our shared vision of helping to improve patient lives, fueled by innovation-forward therapies."

About OmniGuide Holdings

Headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, OmniGuide is a leader in the design, development, and marketing of patient safety-focused advanced energy surgical tools to benefit clinicians and their patients. OmniGuide is a privately held company, majority owned by an investment fund managed by OrbiMed Advisors LLC.

About UROTECH

UROTECH is a Medi-Globe Group company, which is part of DCC Healthcare, one of three divisions of DCC plc, an Ireland-based FTSE 100 listed company. The head office of UROTECH is in Achenmühle in Chiemgau, Bavaria, south of Munich, Germany.

The Medi-Globe Group is an innovative, fast-growing, and internationally oriented group of medical technology companies in the fields of urology, gastroenterology and pneumology.

UROTECH serves its customers including university hospitals, specialist clinics, and special medical facilities in 50 countries worldwide.

