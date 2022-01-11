Published by

Al-Araby

The UN mission in Yemen’s rebel-held port of Hodeida expressed “great concern” on Tuesday over claims it was being used for military purposes, and demanded access for an inspection. The United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA) said the port was a vital aid route for the impoverished country, where a seven-year war has pushed millions to the brink of famine. The Saudi-led coalition fighting alongside government forces accused the Iran-backed Houthi rebels of militarising Red Sea ports and threatened to attack them, after the insurgents seized a United Arab Emirates-flagge…

Read More