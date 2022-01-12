Published by

Football Tribe Asia

Having won promotion into the Liga 1 Indonesia as 2021 Liga 2 Indonesia runners-up, RANS Cilegon FC are not pulling any punches in their preparation for the 2022/23 season. Actor Raffi Ahmad, the owner of the super-wealthy club, has stated that he has intentions to entice former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil away from current club Fenerbahce to his pet project in RANS Cilegon, which would hopefully help the club win the Liga 1 in their very first season there. When it comes to loosening the purse strings for the sake of RANS Cilegon, Raffi is definitely not holding himself back. The likes of Hamka H…

Read More