Two famous women complain about fake pages posted on gambling websites



Bangkok, “Fakfang-Ning Pattama”, two famous women had fake pages posted on a gambling website. The first filed a complaint with the Police Crime Suppression Division, the latter filed a complaint with the cyber police.

At 11:00 a.m. today (March 5), Ms. Thanatcha or Fakfang, 25 years old, pretty, digital creator with 960,000 followers, traveled to meet with Mr. Police Lieutenant Phiphob Klomklueng, Deputy Inspector (Investigation), Sub-Division 2, Royal Thai Police reported a case of photos being used to promote a gambling website. Fak Faeng revealed that today he came to meet with the investigative officer. Police Department to consult and file a report in the case of criminals taking photos and various content on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok to promote gambling websites by pasting links to various gambling websites. Invite people to play on those gambling websites.

Recently, it seems like they created a group on Facebook. There are approximately 5,000 people who join the group. They will post pictures of t

hemselves in various poses and people will comment. Pretend to be your real self and answer questions before inviting you to play on those gambling websites.

He confirmed that he had no involvement or knowledge of anything. All with those various Facebook pages after people saw them and reported them and where they saw them themselves. So I tried to search and found that there were about 50 pages that people were following, but I believed that there were probably more than that. Which includes pictures, videos, phone numbers, work contacts, inviting people to come watch and gamble. That gambling website This matter caused a lot of damage to him. Because he doesn’t accept work at gambling websites anymore. causing others to misunderstand us Have you ever contacted and asked to offer a job to us? Let us persuade many people to go to gambling websites. But he completely denied accepting this kind of work. People who greeted me claimed to have seen many different pages that put their pictures on links to gamblin

g websites. which those fake pages are not related to at all Those fake pages will monitor you and update you all the time to increase your number of followers.

He has been worried about this matter for many years. Previously, I had reported the matter once. But when it came back it was found that there were more fake pages posted on gambling websites than ever before. It creates pressure until we are stressed that a criminal has taken a picture of our face and used it on a gambling website. Most people who see our content and see the gambling website misunderstand us. Cause damage and affect our reputation As for the actual page, those who follow him will know that there is only one page, the name of which is ‘Fakfang (Thanatcha Pingpittayakul). Notice that the number of followers is approximately 950,000, almost a million people. As for Instagram, the name djfakfang has 929 K followers.

Please remind me that when you follow someone, please check carefully first. Because nowadays there are a lot of fake pa

ges and they look very similar to the real thing. Just changing the letters a little will cause people to believe them. As for their own pages, they will have more followers than fake ones. Plus, sometimes fake products are used to promote Facebook call promotions, so we have to be careful. So he came to report to the police. I want those fake pages to be closed quickly. So that it won’t cause further damage.

After meeting the investigating officer The Crime Suppression Division recommended that he go see an investigator. Local police station where the incident occurred or go to Royal Thai Police Headquarters to carry out the investigation and track down the culprits for further prosecution.

Meanwhile, this same morning, Ms. Pattama Nakasawat, or her stage name is Ning Pattama, a charming country singer. The owner of the famous song, E-Kyo, was injured yesterday when he was finally drunk, formerly of Grammy Gold. Currently affiliated with an independent artist label. Traveled to meet Pol. Col. Morakot Saeng

sakhu, Superintendent of Police Division 2, Police Station 3, to report a complaint about the fake Ning Pattama fan page in order to protect him. People misunderstand that they are inviting people to use gambling websites and have the police shut down the fake pages.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Siriwat Depor, Deputy Spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said that this action is considered to be an offense according to the law on many counts, such as offenses under the Computer Crime Act B.E. .2007 and additional amendments and offenses according to Gambling Act B.E. 2478 and its amendments, Section 12, charged with helping to advertise or directly or indirectly invite others to play or gamble. It is also an offense of violation. According to the Civil and Commercial Code as well. If fellow citizens have fake social media accounts Do the following: 1. Report a crime – Report it immediately at the nearest police station. 2. Report – Report to social service providers. 3. Tell friends, close relatives, friends so as not to be

deceived.

Finally, if fellow citizens are damaged by technological crimes Complaints can be reported at the online complaint center on the website www.thaipoliceonline.go.th or hotline 1441 available 24 hours a day.

Source: Thai News Agency