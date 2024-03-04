Upper Thailand is hot during the daytime – rain in some areas.



Bangkok, The Meteorological Department reveals that upper Thailand will have hot weather with haze during the daytime. And thunderstorms can occur in some areas.

Meteorological Department weather forecast for the next 24 hours Low pressure due to heat covers upper Thailand. While the southerly and southeast winds blow over upper Thailand. This characteristic causes the area to be hot and hazy during the day. And thunderstorms can occur in some areas. People are asked to be careful of the dangers from thunderstorms that may occur during this period.

For the easterly and southeast winds blow over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea. This characteristic causes the southern region to still have thunderstorms in some places. The wind waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are moderate. There will be waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves will be more than 2 meters high. In the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves will be about 1 meter high. In areas with th

understorms, waves will be more than 1 meter high. Boat sailors in the Gulf of Thailand and Navigate with caution in the Andaman Sea. And avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust in this period: Northern region, Northeastern region, Western side and upper central region There is moderate to high accumulation of dust/smog. Because the wind that blows over it is weak. and has poor ventilation

Regional weather forecast

Bangkok-Metropolitan area: Hot weather with haze during the day. With thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, minimum temperature 27-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 35-37 degrees Celsius, southerly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Northern region: Hot weather with haze during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature 17-24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 36-39 degrees Celsius, southerly winds 5-15 km./hr.

Northeastern Region: Hot weather with haze during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10

percent of the area, mostly in Chaiyaphum Province. and Nakhon Ratchasima Lowest temperature 18-23 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 36-38 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Central region: Hot weather with haze during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon provinces. Minimum temperature 25-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 37-39 degrees Celsius, southeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Eastern Region: Hot weather with haze during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 24-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 33-37 degrees Celsius, southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. The sea has low waves. More than 1 meter. In areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 1 meter.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi Province. Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon a

nd Surat Thani Lowest temperature 23-28 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 32-37 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani province: southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. The sea has waves about 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 1 meter. Meters from Nakhon Si Thammarat province downwards: easterly winds 15-35 km/hr. The sea has waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 2 meters.

Southern Region (West Coast): Hot weather during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi provinces. Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 34-37 degrees Celsius, easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. The sea has waves about 1 meter high. meters away from the coast and in areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 1 meter.

