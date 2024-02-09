“TSA – P Move” discuss resolving land problems throughout the system.



Bangkok: Assistant Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. Discuss with the P Move group to follow up on solving land problems that are under the Ministry’s responsibility. As for the issue of community title deeds, the SCTC will meet with P Move next week.

Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister And the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment assigned Capt. Rachat Phisitthabannakorn, Assistant Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, to attend the meeting of the working group to solve land problems in the entire system related to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Environment No. 1/2024 between representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources, which Mr. Chatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, assigned Mr. Kuson Chotirat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry As a representative to join in discussions with the People’s Movement for a Fair Society or PMove.

The meeting jointly considered following up on the progress of solving proble

ms according to the workshop report to solve land problems under the responsibility of the Ministry of Natural Resources. And in the case of problems that the Ministry, together with P Move, must prepare a plan and steps to solve the problem within 15 days and complete the problem solving in every case within 1 year, totaling 169 cases, as well as consider the steps to solve the problem. Land Six cases of problems that have been resolved in the problem-solving process and guidelines for developing public utility systems in community areas that are in overlapping areas of the Ministry. as well as finding solutions to land problems throughout the system related to the Ministry. 13 urgent problem cases

The results of the meeting were mutually satisfactory. As for issues related to land title deeds It has been assigned to the Office of the National Land Policy Committee or NBTC to take action. Because there are many areas and has both areas under the responsibility of the Ministry of Natural Resources Ministry o

f Agriculture Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Finance, etc. Therefore, it is necessary for the SCTC to discuss operational guidelines at the policy level first. Next week, the SCTC will have a meeting to discuss community title deeds with PMove. – 512 – Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency