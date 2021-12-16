Traceability Essential To Ensuring Sustainable Palm Oil Production At Scale

Traceability Essential To Ensuring Sustainable Palm Oil Production At Scale

Published by
The Street

By PR Newswire SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — After four (4) years of investment, and despite the constraints imposed by the global pandemic, Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) has achieved 95 percent traceability to the plantation for its entire supply chain. The company’s commitment to a fully traceable supply chain is based on its belief that traceability – knowing its supply chain – creates the necessary foundation to support industry level adoption of sustainable production practices. “Traceability helps us to build stronger relationships and trust with suppliers. The information trace…

Read More

Internal Affairs