Published by

Philippine Star

Michelle Lojo – Philstar.com December 16, 2021 | 9:38am MANILA, Philippines — Filipino teams Blacklist International and ONIC Philippines showed the world why the Philippines is one of the top countries in esports. Both teams swept opponents Keyd Stars from Brazil and top contender RRQ Hoshi of Indonesia Wednesday to stay alive in the M3 World Championship in Singapore, with the Philippines the only country remaining with two representatives still in the tournament. Blacklist International was the first to advance. The back-to-back MPL PH champions came from a much-needed win against Indonesia…

