The bodies of forest fire extinguishers were transported across the mountain overnight.



Many provinces in the northern region are facing more severe forest fires. This required mobilizing officials to extinguish the fire and monitor until a tragedy occurred. When an official of Khun Nan National Park had to be martyred After suffering from heatstroke, he died in the middle of the forest. The body had to be carried across the mountain overnight. It became the first loss of this year’s wildfire season.

The body of Mr. Pansak Jaimongkol, a 31-year-old patrol officer of the Khun Nan National Park Protection Unit, was taken from a forest area across a mountain ridge to Dong Pha Pun Village. Bo Kluea Tai Subdistrict Thai-Lao border Bo Kluea District, Nan Province, which is a point that cars can access late today. It took more than 7 hours after Pansak died suddenly yesterday evening. While patrolling to watch out for forest fires in Khun Nan National Park Along with 3 other officers, it is believed to have been caused by heatstroke or heatstroke.

One of the forest fire monitoring patrols along with

Pansak said that they had been patrolling along the steep mountain ridge since morning. Until there is hardly any water left. So he walked across the mountain ridge and into the creek. But Mr. Pansak complained of a headache. before being found unconscious So he tried to help but couldn’t hold on.

After contacting the unit A rescue team on foot arrived at the scene around midnight. Using cloth to wrap the body, using a stick to carry it out of the forest around 2 a.m., traversing high mountains until the body was successfully brought out.

Pansak’s body was taken for merit-making at his hometown in Na Kok village. Bo Kluea District Amidst the family’s sorrow Because Mr. Pansak is the main pillar in taking care of mother. In the past, it was only known that Mr. Pansak was suffering from jaundice. But the symptoms are not severe. Until his sudden death

This is the first loss of this year’s forest fire season. After earlier there were forest fire extinguishers in Chiang Mai, Mae Charim, Nan, and Mae Sariang, M

ae Hong Son, who had already injured three people, including smoke suffocation, heat stroke, and cerebral hemorrhage. While still having to fight forest fires for many more months.

