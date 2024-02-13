Thai stocks closed this morning up 6.17 points.

Bangkok, Stock Exchange Closed this morning at 1,395.47 points, an increase of 6.17 points (+0.44%), trading value approximately 17,519 million baht.

SET closed this morning at 1,395.47 points, an increase of 6.17 points (+0.44%), trading value approximately 17,519 million baht. Analysts Stated that the Thai stock market rose this morning in response to the issue. SET prepares to strictly control Short selling-Program trading, including bank groups preparing to pay dividends. and earnings reports support individual stocks The afternoon trend expects the market to remain in positive territory. Giving a support frame of 1,386 points and a resistance level of 1,400 points.

Source: Thai News Agency