Terror suspect arrested in N Sumatra’s Deli Serdang

Medan, N Sumatra (ANTARA) – The National Police’s counterterrorism squad, Densus 88, arrested a suspected terrorist and seized a locally assembled firearm during a search at his home in Bandar Klippa Village, Deli Serdang District, North Sumatra, on Thursday.

Chief of the Percut Sei Tuan police precinct, Adjunct Commissioner Jan Piter Napitupulu, confirmed the arrest.

“It is Densus 88 that searched (the house) and arrested (the terror suspect),” he informed.

Chief of the neighborhood association (RT) of Bandar Klippa Sidik also confirmed the arrest.

The suspected terrorist, known as Pak Min, is aged about 50 years, he informed.

He is known as a good guy in the village, he added.

Source: Antara News