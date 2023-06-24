Small Plane Crashed In Indonesia’s Papua

A small plane with six people on board crashed in Indonesia’s eastern Highland Papua province yesterday, an official said.

The Grand Caravan plane, operated by PT Samuwa Aviasi Mandiri (SAM AIR), went down in a deep forest after leaving Elelim airport in Yalimo district, said Yusuf Latief, spokesman of the national search and rescue office.

“The search by a helicopter found the wreckage of the plane,” the spokesman said.

Video footage received from the search and rescue office showed the wreckage of the plane in a deep forest, emitting smoke.

“The wreckage was seen from the air, we have not reached the scene so far. The evacuation is to begin tomorrow (Saturday),” he said, by phone.

“The people on board comprised a pilot, a crew and four passengers. The plane lost contact this morning,” the spokesman said

Source: Nam News Network

