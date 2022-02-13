Singson leads aspirants in Tarlac SEA Games qualifiers

Published by

Philippine Star

Jan Veran – Philstar.com February 13, 2022 | 1:49pm MANILA, Philippines — The country’s top amateurs and rising stars brace for a grueling campaign coming off an extended break due to pandemic when the SEA Games national golf team eliminations are held at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac next week. The tough two-part elims will kick off on February 25 to 27 at the well-kept Tarlac layout, where the likes of Bianca Pagdanganan, Lois Kaye Go and Abby Arevalo dominated the regional field to sweep the individual (Pagdanganan) and team gold medals in the 2019 edition of the biennial meet…

