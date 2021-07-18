Search continues for 42 West Kalimantan fishermen after 17 boats sink

Pontianak, West Kalimantan (ANTARA) – Search efforts continued for 42 fishermen who went missing on Tuesday evening (13/7/2021) after 17 fishing boats sank in West Kalimantan waters owing to bad weather, according to an official.

A total of 17 fishing boats with 134 fishermen aboard sank after being hit by huge waves, Yopi Hariyadi, Head of the Pontianak Search and Rescue (SAR) Office, said here on Sunday.

“Of the total, eight boats have been found, and nine others remain missing,” he noted.

He reported that 77 fishermen survived, 42 remained missing and 15 died, including five victims who have not been identified.

The latest missing boat was MV CSSK with three crew members aboard, which left to fish on July 11, and was last seen on July 13, off Lemukutan Island, Bengkayang District. The boat was missing and the crew could not be contacted, he said,

The search efforts on Sunday was conducted with the support of the Indonesian Army’s personnel to look for the 42 missing fishermen, he added.

The search was focused on coastal areas as the victims were most likely stranded on the coast, the official said.

“Today (Sunday) we are being assisted by 20 search boats from various agencies.The search is divided into four sectors, and is supported by the Pontianak Supadio Air Base which deploys one Super Puma Helicopter and one Maritime aircraft belonging to the Indonesian Navy,” Haryadi said.

He assured that the search for victims was carried out maximally by sea, air, and the coastal land.

Source: Antara News