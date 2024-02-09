Scammers claim names The Comptroller General’s Department defrauds pensioners



Bangkok: Warning! Scammers are rampant without stopping, impersonating the name “Comptroller General’s Department” to defraud pensioners. and family members

Miss Thiwaporn Phasuk, Deputy Director-General of the Comptroller General’s Department As a spokesperson for the Comptroller General’s Department, it was revealed that at present the Comptroller General’s Department still receives notifications from pensioners and pensioners’ family members that there are groups of fraudsters calling and informing pensioners or pensioner heirs to take various actions, such as improving Pension bank account Contacting to request a pension or living allowance that is claimed to be outstanding from the Comptroller General’s Department Notification of information updates via LINE Notifications to download the Digital Pension application, add friends on Line, scan faces, and click on various links, etc.

Although the Comptroller General’s Department has warned about fraudsters impersonating the Comptroller General’s Departmen

t, Phone calls continue to scam pensioners and their family members. But because scammers have improved their techniques, they can deceive more cleverly than before. By deceiving a specific victim Know basic information about the victim.

Spokesman of the Comptroller General’s Department Added that How to prevent becoming a victim of scammers You must follow the news closely to be aware of new forms of danger. And most importantly, don’t be fooled, follow along, don’t talk, or share personal information. There is absolutely no need to take any action as the fraudster informs. This is because the Comptroller General’s Department has no policy for officials to telephone pensioners or family members in any way.

If a pensioner or someone in their family receives a phone call and says they are calling from the Comptroller General’s Department, hang up the phone. and should not continue the conversation If you have any questions, you can contact the Comptroller General’s Department call center. Telephone number 0

2270 6400 during business days and hours

Source: Thai News Agency