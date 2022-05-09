Saudi Arabia-bound ministry’s team to ready hajj catering services

Jakarta A team of the Directorate General of Hajj and Umrah (PHU) at the Religious Affairs Ministry headed to Saudi Arabia to finalize catering services for Indonesian pilgrims amid the implementation of 2022 Hajj pilgrimage.

“According to the directives of Religious Affairs Minister (Yaqut Cholil Qoumas), we are required to work during the Eid Al-Fitr national leaves period to prepare the services for (Indonesian Hajj) pilgrims,” secretary of the directorate general Ahmad Abdullah Yunus noted in a statement on Saturday.

While dispatching the team at the Soekarno Hatta Airport, Banten Province, on May 6, 2022, Yunus remarked that the preparation of food services for pilgrims were being made since early 2022.

However, since the exact figure of the pilgrimage quota had not been announced by the Saudi Arabian authority at that time, the preparation was halted at the contract negotiation stage based on estimated data of the pilgrims.

Source: Antara News