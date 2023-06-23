Rider informed the police that the package was found to be K-drug. Plan to catch the delivery person.

Bangkok, June 23 – Rider Sensitive After receiving the package, suspected, he went to see the police at Wang Thonglang Police Station. It was found to be drug K. Therefore planning to arrest the drug delivery person through the rider

Today (June 23, 2023) at 6:30 p.m., Colonel Jetsada Yangnok, superintendent of the Wang Thonglang Police Station, revealed that on the night of June 22, 2023 at approximately 10:12 p.m. in the case of Mr. Nititham, 32, works as an independent delivery worker, reporting that he received a job delivering parcels through an application. To receive parcels from a condo in the Ratchadapisek area. Go to a hotel in Pattaya, Chonburi Province, when arriving at the receiving point. The customer called Mr. Nititham. sounds like a foreigner And one bag was delivered, with a photo of the person and the customer’s belongings. But the customer looks suspicious. I don’t like taking pictures of my face. Then when receiving the item Mr. Nititham checked the condition of the parcel before delivering. for order saw that a plastic bag emerged looks like a drug Therefore causing discomfort Afraid that there might be illegal items inside therefore met with the police Wang Thonglang police station to notify such incidents

when the police Wang Thonglang police station check it out Found that it was 2 bags of ketamine, so the authorities planned to arrest the accused. After giving Mr. Nititham Recorded daily as evidence therefore traveled to a hotel in Pattaya together until reaching the said hotel Found that the hotel does not accept deposits. and unable to contact the destination recipient So let the rider call back to the man who called to deliver the parcel. The said man then reported that bring the parcel back to Building C, then plan for Mr. Nititham Call back to tell the parcel delivery person that Unable to enter Building C to drop off parcels, therefore leave it with the building’s security guards instead. After that, a series of arresting police officers guarded nearby.

Until about 2:00 a.m., a man came to pick up the parcel. The arrest suit then presented himself as a police officer. Wang Thonglang police station asked to search. The result of the examination was that the name of Mr. Kanat, 22 years old, did not find anything illegal. and during the arrest of the police officers talking to Mr. Kanat There was another 22-year-old Mr. Narongwat walking down, whose appearance matched the person who called for the service to deliver parcels at a hotel in Pattaya. The police then asked Mr. Narongwat to accept that the package or bag was really his own. Then the police officers went to search the room. The findings discovered additional ketamine in a number of rooms. Wang Thonglang police station Therefore, the two accused were sent to investigators at Huai Khwang Police Station to prosecute according to the law. along with the medium

Psychotropic substance type 2 (ketamine) packed in 3 transparent plastic bags, total weight of drugs (ketamine) 22.166 grams

Scale 1 unit

Glass with stainless steel sheet for spreading drugs to divide, amount 1 set and white plastic box with stainless steel plates for spreading drugs to divide, amount 1 set

Transparent plastic bags that can be opened-closed in 4 sizes, totaling 374 bags.

By informing the charge “Together selling psychotropic substances Type 2 (Ketamine)” to prosecute according to the law. – Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency