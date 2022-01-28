Raid against Sumatran official uncovers use of slave labor on oil palm farm

Published by

Mongabay

JAKARTA — A sting by anti-corruption officers in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province has uncovered evidence that a powerful local official allegedly used slave labor on his oil palm plantation. Agents from the KPK, Indonesia’s anti-corruption commission, found 48 men locked up in barred cells during a raid on Jan. 18 at the residential compound of Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin, the head of Langkat district. Police said at least one of the men was found to have bruises. Terbit, who was wanted on separate allegations of bribery, was not at home during the sting, but surrendered to the authorities…

Read More