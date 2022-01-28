Global coal prices surge as Ukraine tensions worsen supply woes

Published by

Reuters UK

By Sudarshan Varadhan CHENNAI (Reuters) – Global coal prices have shot back towards record highs as the Ukraine crisis raises expectations that European buyers will start loading up on the fossil fuel for fear that a standoff between Russia and western nations will cut off gas supplies. The benchmark Newcastle coal index has soared by over a third this month to $262 a tonne, fuelled initially by a month-long export ban by top supplier Indonesia and now by worries that any military engagement in Ukraine will sever gas supplies from Russia. Europe relies on Russia for around 35% of its natural g…

Read More