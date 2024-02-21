“Puangphet” ordered to close 1,300 illegally sold online accounts. “Electric cigarette”



Bangkok, “Puangphet” joins hands with DE to rush to close 1,300 illegal online accounts for sale. “Electric cigarettes” after finding children and youth flock to buy in large numbers

Dr. Puangpetch Chunlaid, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Chaired the meeting of the Consumer Protection Committee No. 2/2024 and said he was concerned about the illegal sale of electronic cigarettes. It was found that there was an increasing number of children and youth addicts. which came from going to the area to monitor illegal sales of e-cigarettes by ourselves On the evening of February 15, 2024, it was found that the form of electronic cigarettes It has the characteristics of attracting children and youth groups. The appearance is cartoonish, bright colors, and has various fruit scent variations. While being sold in the community Easy to buy And it was also found that there was a lot of online trading. Therefore, he ordered the Office of the Provincial Administrative Organization to expedite the investigat

ion. and discussed at the meeting to find ways to prevent illegal sales of electronic cigarettes Especially among children and youth

‘The Prime Minister has ordered the elimination and prevention of illegal sales of electronic cigarettes. Especially among children and youth Because it will affect brain development and the respiratory system. Nowadays, it’s easy to buy them through many online platforms. Therefore, I had a discussion with the Minister of Digital Economy and Society. Will speed up closing channels for illegal e-cigarette trade online. We initially checked about 1,300 accounts from all platforms. At the same time, there will be continuous proactive visits to the area. Do not allow children and youth to fall prey to e-cigarettes,’ Dr. Puangpetch said.

E-cigarettes are considered illegal products in Thailand. There is a law that prohibits smoking in public places. And in the meeting of the CCSA today (21 Feb.), the meeting resolved to prosecute one real estate business operator and 15 people to

prosecute general service and service business operators. Initiate civil lawsuits against business operators who violate consumer rights, a total of 16 cases, in order to return money to consumers. The total amount is 725,022 baht (seven hundred twenty-five thousand twenty-two baht only) plus legal interest. and present the matter to the court to order the said company Including those with authority to sign to pay additional punitive damages from the actual amount of damages determined by the court as it deems appropriate.

Source: Thai News Agency