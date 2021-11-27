President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has signed the Presidential Decree No. 19 of 2021 confirming Indonesia’s Membership at the ASEAN Center of Military Medicine (ACMM).

There were four considerations for the issuance of the Presidential Decree, as stated in its digital copy uploaded on the State Secretariat Ministry’s documentation and legal information webpage jdih.setneg.go.id on Friday.

The first consideration was that Indonesia routinely and actively sends its military personnel including medical personnel to international missions as one of the National Defense Forces (TNI)’s main tasks in military operation other than war.

Second, on May 25, 2016, in Vientiane, Laos, Indonesia and other ASEAN member states signed the Joint Declaration of the ASEAN Defence Ministers on Promoting Defence Cooperation for a Dynamic ASEAN Community, which adopted the terms of reference of the ASEAN Center of Military Medicine, it said.

The third consideration was that Indonesia wants to increase its active role in international cooperation in the military medicine field with other ASEAN member states and between ASEAN member states and Plus countries. Indonesia deems it necessary to be a member of the ASEAN Center of Military Medicine.

The fourth was based on the previous three considerations, thus, the President decided to issue a decree regarding the Determination of Indonesia’s Membership at ACMM, the ministry said.

The Presidential decree determines Indonesia’s membership, rights, and obligations as per the prevailing rules of ACMM and the provisions of law, it added.

All costs that are subject to Indonesia’s determination as an ACMM member will be borne by the state budget (APBN) and other legitimate and non-binding sources that follow legal provisions.

The Presidential Decree No. 19 of 2021 was signed in Jakarta on November 9, 2021.

The ASEAN Center of Military Medicine has a mission to establish practical, effective, and sustainable cooperation in military medical services for ASEAN Plus countries, both in normal and crisis situations, according to its official website.

Source: Antara News