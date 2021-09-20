Jakarta Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) virtually attended the 2021 Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) from the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, on Friday night.

According to a written statement received from the Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat here on Saturday morning, Jokowi was one of the 10 heads of state and/or government participating in the forum.

In his speech, Jokowi noted that currently, various sectors in the world — comprising energy and climate, were reeling from difficulties.

However, it cannot be handled only by one country, but rather, it requires a joint global action.

“Credibility in the form of concrete actions is very crucial,” Jokowi affirmed.

At the meeting, he highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to contribute to tackling difficulties.

In the energy sector, Jokowi noted that in August 2021, Indonesia had initiated steps for renewable energy transition as well as begun accelerating steps to achieve a green economy.

Source: ANTARA News