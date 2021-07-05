President calls for prompt disbursal of social protection aid

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed his ranks to distribute COVID-19 handling-related social protection aid, especially to beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program (PKH), as early as this week.

“Mr President has ordered the accelerated payment of the third-quarter social protection assistance, particularly to PKH beneficiaries this week,” Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati remarked after a plenary cabinet meeting led by President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Monday.

The head of state called on the Finance Ministry to move the payment of the third-quarter social assistance to PKH beneficiaries to July 2021, so that they can reap its benefits soon, Indrawati noted.

Furthermore, the president expressed hope that the target of recipients of basic necessities cards would increase to 18.8 million, from 15.93 million earlier.

“Cash assistance for 10 million beneficiary families for two consecutive months will be paid in July 2021,” she remarked.

The president is also keen that the number of beneficiary families receiving rural cash assistance (BLT) will increase to eight million, from five million earlier.

Jokowi further ordered the realization of the second phase of assistance for pre-employment card recipients in July 2021.

In addition, the government will continue to offer internet quota assistance to 27.67 million students, teachers, and lecturers.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, concurrently the coordinator for implementation of emergency public activity restriction (PPKM) for Java and Bali, stated at an online press conference here on Thursday that the aid is projected to placate the financial burden on people with low income, especially when the emergency PPKM is in force from July 3 to July 20, 2021.

“With the assistance, their sufferings will not increase. This is very important to know. The president’s instruction is loud and clear. Hence, do not allow the people to continue to suffer,” the minister remarked.

Pandjaitan stated that the emergency PPKM will be implemented in districts and cities listed as level 4 in terms of the pandemic situation and 74 districts and cities placed on level 3 in Java and Bali. The criteria refers to the World Health Organization (WHO) indicator based on the transmission rate and response capacity, he pointed out.

Source: Antara News