Philips to convene Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

May 7, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced that it will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) and publish the agenda with explanatory note shortly. The sole purpose of the EGM is submit to Philips’ shareholders the revised proposal, as announced on April 20, 2020, to declare a distribution of EUR 0.85 per common share against the net income for 2019, in shares only.

The EGM is scheduled to be held on June 26, 2020, beginning at 11:00 hours CET. To protect the health and safety of all participants in connection with COVID-19 and considering the temporary legislative measures from the Dutch government, shareholders are invited to submit their voting instructions and follow the meeting via the live webcast only, which will be available on Philips’ website.

Upon convocation, the agenda with explanatory note and other information relevant for the EGM will be available here .

If the above dividend proposal is adopted, the dividend timetable will be as follows:

Ex-dividend date June 30, 2020 Dividend record date July 1, 2020 Announcement of ratio and number of dividend shares July 6, 2020 Payment date As from July 7, 2020

The number of share dividend rights entitled to one new common share will be determined based on the volume-weighted average price of all traded common shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. at Euronext Amsterdam on June 30, and July 1 and 2, 2020. The company will calculate the number of share dividend rights entitled to one new common share, such that the gross dividend in shares would be approximately equal to EUR 0.85.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 15213446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

