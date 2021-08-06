Pertamina Modular Hospital to operate from Friday evening

Pertamina Modular Hospital in Tanjung Duren, Jakarta, will begin operations Friday, August 6, 2021, to handle COVID-19 patients, after it was observed by President Joko Widodo. “This hospital is ready to be operated by this evening. We are ready to gradually accept patients, (and we are backed with) 800 nurses and doctors in our operations,” Dr. Fatheema from PT Pertamina Bina Medika IHC said.

President Widodo observed Pertamina Modular Hospital Friday morning, along with SOE Minister Erick Thohir, and the President Director of Pertamina.

The hospital, which is meant to treat COVID-19 patients would be finished in 30 days. There were 305 beds in the hospital, with 2/3 of them equipped with ICU, Nicke Widyawati from PT Pertamina Persero said.

The hospital is special as it also offered care for COVID-19 patients such as pregnant women and children. The hospital has a delivery room and an ICU for children, she also said. “The hospital is also designed with a good ventilation system and an open area to get adequate sunlight, so the patients and healthcare workers do not feel confined to a space. This is important to boost immunity,” she said.

The hospital also has a dialysis room for the patients.

“There is also a recreational room because we realize that a patient’s recovery is also dependent on their psyche. In this room, patients who are recovering can work out, (indulge in some) entertainment, or just sunbathing,” she added.

The recreational room has large glass windows so the family of the patients can communicate with them safely.

“It is complete with large, open windows so families can greet from outside, so it would raise the hopes of the patients,” Widyawati said.



Source: Antara News