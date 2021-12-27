The number of Indonesians receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine increased by 451,535 to reach 110,407,287 on Saturday afternoon, the COVID-19 Response Task Force informed.

Meanwhile, the number of residents receiving their first shot rose by 768,061 to touch 156,182,585.

By Saturday afternoon, 1,280,673 people had received their third or booster dose, the task force reported.

The government is aiming to vaccinate 208,265,720 people against COVID-19 to build herd immunity.

The first-dose recipients represent 74.99 percent of the 208,265,720 targeted recipients, the task force said. Meanwhile, fully vaccinated people represent 53.01 percent of the target, it added.

Director general of public information and communication at the Communication and Informatics Ministry, Usman Kansong, said the government has continued to step up the COVID-19 vaccination drive across Indonesia even though the country’s vaccination coverage has met the target set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He assured that the government will continue to expedite and expand the vaccination program so that all vaccination targets can be achieved.

“The government calls on Indonesian people who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated soon in order to protect themselves and their families,” he remarked.

Source: Antara News