open space view ‘Love Island’, an underwater wedding venue for Valentine’s Day

Bangkok, GISTDA reveals satellite images that captured images of ‘Koh Kradan,’ which has been dubbed the ‘Island of Love,’ the location for underwater weddings that are held regularly on Valentine’s Day every year . The near infrared false color imaging technique makes most of the island’s area clearly red, indicating the health of the forest resources.

Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organization) or GISTDA under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation) has released satellite images of Pléiades Neo (Pléiades Neo) showing the area of ??Koh Kradan, which has been dubbed the ‘Island of Love’. Because it is the island of love that holds the only underwater wedding ceremony in Thailand. It was first held in 1997 and also received a world record in the Guinness World of Records when 65 Thai divers dived in a triangular pyramid s

hape underwater for 30 seconds.

Dr. Siam Lawawirojwong, GISTDA spokesperson and Director of the Geo-Informatics Application and Management Office, said: Satellite images appear to be the area of ??Koh Kradan. Which is the most beautiful island in the Trang sea. By making a near infrared false color image to stand out in seeing natural resources, the resulting forest image is clearly red. The darker the red means that the plants are very healthy. If the red is light, the color is not bright. That forest area might be dry.

The area of ??Ko Kradan, which is in the Andaman Sea, Trang Province, is the island with the most beautiful beaches in the world. It won the title of best beach in the world from the World Beach Guide for the year 2023, making this place full of charming charm. Invite tourists to visit There is also a world-famous activity such as an underwater wedding held on Valentine’s Day every year. Over the past 26 years, 572 couples, both Thai and foreign, have participated in an underwater wedding.

As for In 2024, there are 11 initial couples registered for undersea weddings.

‘Koh Kradan’ has an area of ??approximately 600 rai. The island consists of a fine white sand beach, smooth like powder. The blue water is so clear that you can see the sand beneath the water. The beach area on the northern side of the island in the picture You will find coral reefs stretching nearly a hundred rai into the sea. There are staghorn corals. Soft corals, red thorns, brain corals, and schools of many kinds of beautiful fish in many colors can clearly be seen swimming around. There are spots to travel around the island. On the east side of the island, there is Koh Kradan Beach, about 2 kilometers long. It is a place for snorkeling in shallow water and schools of swimming fish, which is the highlight of the island. You can also see Koh Libong, Koh Waen, Koh Muk, and Koh Chueak.

This beach is home to the Hat Chao Mai National Park Protection Unit 3. The western part is There is a beach at Ao Chong Lom. It is a scenic spo

t where you can walk to watch the sunset. To the south is Ao Niang beach. It is a white sandy beach approximately 800 meters long. There is a coral reef for tourists to snorkel in shallow water and to the north there is Ao Phai beach. It is a white sand beach about 200 meters long.

The climate of the island is tropical and humid. Because it is influenced by the southwest monsoon and the northeast monsoon on both sides. As a result, there is a lot of rain throughout the year, resulting in two seasons: summer and rainy season. more pronounced than winter The hot season starts from January – April, while the rainy season starts from May – December. The weather is hot and humid to humid. The average temperature throughout the year is approximately 27 degrees Celsius. The amount of rainfall is more than 2,100 millimeters per year.

Source: Thai News Agency