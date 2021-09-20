Jakarta The Directorate General of Immigration has reopened the offshore visa service under the new normal, as stipulated in the latest immigration policy issued by Law and Human Rights Minister Yosanna H. Laoly.

Under the Law and Human Rights Minister’s Regulation (Permenkumham) No. 34 of 2021 regarding Visa and Residence Permit Provision during the Handling of COVID-19 and National Economic Recovery (PEN), the offshore visa service that had been suspended earlier has been opened once more, according to a press statement released by the Directorate General of Immigration.

In the press statement, head of public relations and general affairs at the directorate general, Arya Pradhana Anggakara, informed that offshore visa approval requests can now be made based on the type of activities that the foreigners will perform, in accordance with the law.

Visa approval applications can be submitted online on the website online.imigrasi.go.id, while work visa applications can be uploaded on tka-online.kemnaker.go.id, Anggakara said.

Source: ANTARA News