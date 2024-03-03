Nearly a hundred Myanmar workers were arrested for illegally entering Thailand.



Kanchanaburi, Police at Thong Pha Phum Police Station intercepted a truck carrying 90 Burmese workers illegally entering Thailand. Brokers received a fee per person to transport them. 25,000-30,000 baht

Police from Thong Pha Phum Police Station intercepted a suspicious truck near the Thong Pha Phum intersection checkpoint, Ban Nam Kui, Village No. 7, Lin Thin Subdistrict, Thong Pha Phum District, Kanchanaburi Province. Because they found it suspicious, they drove in pursuit. before the driver abandoned the car and ran away. After the vehicle, there were 58 male and 32 female Myanmar workers, totaling 90 people.

Ask the person who brought the workers to confess that they had entered the country illegally. Take route number 323 Sangkhla Buri-Kanchanaburi heading to Mueang District, Kanchanaburi Province. Everyone must pay the broker a fee. 25,000-30,000 baht to be able to work in Thailand The police then took them all to the police station to face legal action. and pushed back to the country Ready to speed u

p the hunt for the truck driver to prosecute.

Source: Thai News Agency