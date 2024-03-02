IT application in border management promoted



Hanoi: The Border Guard High Command announced on March 2 that it has accelerated the application of information technology (IT) and administrative reform in managing and safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national border security, and has achieved significant results.

According to Colonel Do Ngoc Toan, Director of the Department of Border Gate Management under the command, the pilot of the information technology application in issuing and controlling various permits at port border gates via the electronic border information portal is currently underway. The force is now supplementing utilities and refining software to facilitate the issuance of permits at online port border gates and confirm them with digital signatures.

As scheduled, in 2024, the system will be deployed at seven port border gates. By 2025, it will be implemented at all port border gates nationwide, he said.

The control of various permits is conducted using 2D barcode technology, which helps reduce inspection time for sa

ilors, shoreline passengers, and disembarking workers from around three minutes to about 30 seconds per person, he noted.

In the coming time, the Department of Border Gate Management will collaborate with relevant agencies to implement the Government’s Project 06 as per the Ministry of National Defense’s plan to connect and utilise national population database for immigration management, among others, Toan added.

Currently, the force is implementing 21 electronic border procedures, including 18 procedures integrated with the national one-stop-shop portal and the procedures deployed on the electronic border information portal at 89 ports of entry, international border gates, and main land border gates.

The results of resolving administrative procedures for 19 electronic border procedures at 89 ports of entry have been synchronised to the Ministry of Defence’s public service portal.

An entry-exit management and control software based on a centralised data model has been connected with 109 border checkpoints

and synchronised with data from the Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department through direct connection systems./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency