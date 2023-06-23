Music helps boost Vietnam-France friendship

A musical show was organised in the central city of Da Nang on June 22 to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and France (April 12, 1973 – April 12, 2023), 10 years of their strategic partnership (September 2013 – 2023), and the 41st anniversary of World Music Day (June 21, 1982 – June 21, 2023).

More than 1,000 people attended the show with performances by Vietnamese and French artists.

At the event, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh said the relations of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and France have grown strongly.

France is currently the third biggest European investor in Vietnam. More than 7,000 Vietnamese students are studying in France and about 1,500 Vietnamese students travel to France for studying every year.

In Vietnam, the number of students learning French ranks second with nearly 40,000 learners in 35 provinces and cities nationwide, just after those learning English.

Minh added that Da Nang city also sees remarkable progress in its cooperation with France.

Sophie Maysonnave, Counselor for Cultural Cooperation and Activities at the French Embassy in Vietnam, Director of the French Institute in Vietnam, said that the musical performance honours values that have linked the two countries in the past, present and future, and the goodwill of both countries to continue building and developing this relationship./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency