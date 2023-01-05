Mount Anak Krakatau spews 750 m ash column: official

Mount Anak Krakatau in Sunda Strait of Lampung erupted at 00:13 local time on Thursday, spouting a column of ash approximately 750 meters above its peak or around 907 meters above sea level, the volcano monitoring post reported.

A column of gray ash of moderate to thick intensity was observed emerging from the mountain and heading northeast, according to a report from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

Andi Suardi, the head of Mount Anak Krakatau monitoring post in Hargopancuran, Rajabasa sub-district, South Lampung district, informed that the volcano has erupted four times in the past three days.

“One eruption was on January 3, twice on January 4 at 14:10 and 15:09 local times,” he said when contacted from Bandar Lampung city on Thursday.

The eruption on Thursday was recorded on a seismograph, he said, adding that it had a maximum amplitude of 40 mm and a duration of 1,590 seconds.

Suardi asked residents, tourists, and mountaineers not to approach the volcano or conduct activities within a five-kilometer radius of its active crater.

However, Riko, a village head in Sebesi Island, said that residents were still carrying out activities as usual since there was no recommendation from the government regarding the increased activity of Mount Anak Krakatau.

“The community is still carrying out their daily activities. Fishermen still go to the sea while farmers are still farming in the garden. We will evacuate if there is an appeal,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chandra, a fisherman who often sails through the Sebesi Island’s waters, said that the volume of the waves was indeed increasing but was still safe for sailing.

“High waves have been occurring since the middle of last month, during the west wind. But it was worsened by the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau. Occasionally, when you return to the island at night, you can see burning lava and hear several banging sounds from the mountain,” he added.

He said fishing vessel operators have been advised not to approach areas within a radius of about five kilometers from Mount Anak Krakatau.

