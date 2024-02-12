Ministry of Public Health pushes population increase to be a national agenda After new births lowest in 70 years



Chiang Mai, Minister of Public Health Leading a delegation from an international organization See the drive to promote quality childbearing. At Nakornping Hospital, Chiang Mai Province, the goal is to increase the population to no less than 500,000 people per year after finding the lowest number of births in 70 years and a trend of continuing to decrease. It is expected to be announced as a national agenda in March.

at Nakornping Hospital Chiang Mai Province Today, medical personnel came to welcome Dr. Chonnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health. leading the delegation of international organizations including the World Health Organization, UNICEF, United Nations Population Fund Based in Thailand Let’s look at the operations that drive population growth. By promoting quality childbearing that is fully integrated From pregnancy, birth, birth, and creation of parents’ schools. as well as taking care of children safely after birth which Nakornping Hospital is considered a good example. Supports driving towards t

he national agenda and receiving support from international organizations. To further develop the population and human capital

Dr. Chonnan said that Thailand faces a problem of few children being born. It has decreased since 2021 and in 2022 there are only 485,085 new births, the lowest in 70 years and the number of births is less than deaths. In addition, it was found that the total reproductive rate or number of children The average of Thai women has dropped to only 1.08, below replacement level and is likely to continue to decrease. If it is lower than it is in the next 60 years, the Thai population will be reduced in half to 33 million people, affecting the economic, social and security systems of the country in the future, especially the lack of labor. Government and Ministry of Public Health Therefore, he hastened to push this matter to be a national agenda. That will be announced this March. To lead to integration in solving problems together with all sectors. both promoting childbearing Balancing wor

k and family Sharing child care expenses and helping people with infertility Including amending the law on diverse gender groups. and single people who don’t want to have a partner To have children The goal is to increase the population. Let the birth rate remain constant at 1.08 or not less than 5 hundred thousand people per year.

Ready for the Department of Health to drive a policy to promote quality births under the concept of “Give Birth Great World. Birth is a great gift.” Encourage all hospitals under the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health to establish birth promotion clinics. Consulting services Planning a pregnancy Diagnose and treat infertility and develop the hospital’s potential to be able to provide more IVF services.

Source: Thai News Agency