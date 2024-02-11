Thrilling! Magnitude 2.7 earthquake in central Chiang Mai


Bangkok: Chiang Mai An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred centered in Mueang District. Chiang Mai Province The villagers felt the shaking. Initially, there are no reports of damage.

This earthquake occurred at 1:56 p.m., with a magnitude of 2.7, with an epicenter 5 kilometers deep in the ground in Wat Ket Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Mai Province. People living in urban areas The entire Fa Ham subdistrict, Suthep subdistrict, and Mueang district felt the shaking that occurred.

Most recently, Mr. Nirat Phongsitthaworn Governor of Chiang Mai Province Order the Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Related agencies and community leaders Accelerate the survey of possible damage to buildings, houses, temples, schools, and important historical sites in the area. Initially, there are no reports of damage. – Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
February 2024
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
26272829  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.