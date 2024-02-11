Thrilling! Magnitude 2.7 earthquake in central Chiang Mai



Bangkok: Chiang Mai An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred centered in Mueang District. Chiang Mai Province The villagers felt the shaking. Initially, there are no reports of damage.

This earthquake occurred at 1:56 p.m., with a magnitude of 2.7, with an epicenter 5 kilometers deep in the ground in Wat Ket Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Mai Province. People living in urban areas The entire Fa Ham subdistrict, Suthep subdistrict, and Mueang district felt the shaking that occurred.

Most recently, Mr. Nirat Phongsitthaworn Governor of Chiang Mai Province Order the Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Related agencies and community leaders Accelerate the survey of possible damage to buildings, houses, temples, schools, and important historical sites in the area. Initially, there are no reports of damage. – Thai News Agency

