Minister seeks more collaboration programs with UN Women

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Bintang Puspayoga has called for more massive cooperation and collaboration programs between her ministry and United Nations (UN) Women.”The Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry would like to thank UN Women for its support to the Indonesian government on the issue of gender equality and women’s empowerment so far,” she said, according to a written statement issued here on Wednesday.

She made the statement at a bilateral meeting with the UN Women executive director Sima Bahous on the sidelines of the “67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW)” in New Yorkon Monday (March 6, 2023).

So far, the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection has cooperated with UN Women on gender and women’s issues, including issues of peace and security. These issues are deemed essential, considering that Indonesia is the largest archipelagic country in the world.

“Diversity becomes one of our strengths, but also gives the potential for tensions that can affect national peace,” the minister said.

The Indonesian government has committed to protecting women and children that are vulnerable during conflicts by adopting the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.

The government has also issued Law Number 7 of 2012 on the Handling of Social Conflicts and implemented Law Number 7 of 1984 on the Ratification of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women in the agenda of women, peace, and security in Indonesia.

The Indonesian government has also issued a National Action Plan for the Empowerment and Protection of Women and Children in Social Conflicts (RAN P3AKS).

ccording to Puspayoga, UN Women Indonesia and the civil society have supported the formulation of the RAN P3AKS to strengthen the knowledge of all policymakers, practitioners, academicians, and the media in cooperating to promote the issues of women, peace, and security.

“Considering these issues are very complex, we need more massive efforts in the implementation. We are hoping for bigger support from UN Women in the implementation of programs on women, peace, and security in Indonesia,” she said.

Source: Antara News Agency