Minister commends spirit of togetherness among citizens

Jakarta Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas praised the spirit of togetherness among citizens in the midst of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(The value of) togetherness has become Indonesia’s extraordinary strength. (This is) because meeting each other in person can alleviate existing tensions as well as strengthen bonds within the community. We must protect and preserve this tradition together,” the minister noted in a written statement here on Saturday.

Qoumas called for people to foster the tradition of getting together in the midst of national struggles to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The minister was sanguine that the tradition of getting together could foster mutual understanding that reinforces the willingness to work hand-in-hand.

Such positive values offer a unique advantage for Indonesia that not many other nations had.

Source: Antara News