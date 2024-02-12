Meteorological Department reveals cool to cold weather in “North-Northeast”



Bangkok, Meteorological Department reveals “North-Northeastern” cool to cold weather. Warning on the southern and eastern coast to beware of danger from strong waves hitting the shore.

The Meteorological Department revealed that a relatively strong high pressure area or cold air mass from China covers upper Thailand. This characteristic makes the northern and northeastern regions have cool to cold weather, while the central region including Bangkok and surrounding areas. and the eastern region has cool weather in the morning People in the area are asked to take care of their health due to the colder weather.

As for the northeast monsoon that blows over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, it is quite strong. This characteristic causes wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand and off the coast of the Andaman Sea to have strong lateral strength. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, the sea has waves 2-3 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 3 meters high. In the upper Gulf of Thail

and, waves are about 2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 2 meters high. And in the Andaman Sea, waves are 1 meter high. -2 meters, in areas with thunderstorms and more than 2 meters from shore, waves are higher than 2 meters. People on the southern and eastern coasts are asked to be careful of danger from strong wind waves hitting the shore. As for boaters in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea, they should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. For small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand, they should refrain from leaving the shore during this period as well.

Dust during this period: Thailand has low to moderate accumulation of dust/smog. Because the wind that blows over it has gotten stronger. and has good ventilation.

Source: Thai News Agency