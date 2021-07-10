Manpower Minister urges labor inspectors to monitor emergency PPKM

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah encouraged labor inspectors and mediators to coordinate with the COVID-19 prevention task force team in overseeing the implementation of emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM), especially for the protection of workers’ rights.

Intensive coordination between the head of the Manpower Service at the provincial, district, and city level and other law enforcement officers during the emergency PPKM is believed to create a favorable atmosphere for business continuity.

“We do not want this emergency PPKM to create an atmosphere that is not conducive to business continuity. Hence, intensive coordination with other law enforcement officers is needed,” Fauziyah noted in a statement received in Jakarta, Saturday.

Although the Ministry of Manpower has a legal basis for enforcing the implementation of Occupational Safety and Health (K3) in companies, the minister stressed on the importance of coordination with other law enforcement agencies that additionally necessitates the implementation of emergency PPKM.

“This coordination is important, so that the functions of each law enforcement officer can be carried out effectively, while on the other hand, it also does not make the company more pressured by inspection visits that are not well organized,” Fauziyah explained.

The minister highlighted another step to be taken by the labor inspector in conducting supervision, specifically the first preventive educational action, in a bid to foster or raise awareness of the prevention and control of COVID-19 at the workplace.

The next step for the labor inspector entails non-justicial repressive measures. This is an effort to comply with the Manpower Law regulations, including emergency PPKM adherence by providing a warning in the form of an inspection note, so that the company conforms to the provisions of laws and regulations, including PPKM, with a certain time limit.

Thereafter, justicial repressive steps entail forced efforts through court institutions to comply with the provisions of the Manpower Law, including the provision of emergency PPKM by conducting an investigation by the labor inspector, as a civil servant investigator (PPNS), the minister explained.

Through these stages, Fauziyah is optimistic that by creating a conducive employment climate, taking preventive educational action, and so on, a favorable atmosphere would be created in the midst of emergency PPKM.

The minister emphasized that the successful implementation of emergency PPKM necessitated commitment from all parties.

Fauziyah noted that the continuity of emergency PPKM relied heavily on the consistency of all parties in implementing this emergency PPKM.

The more inconsistent all parties are in implementing it, the longer the emergency PPKM process will take, the minister cautioned.

Source: Antara News