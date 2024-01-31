Listen to the decision of the Constitutional Court

Around 1:55 p.m., Mr. Pitha Limjaroenrat, list MP and chairman of the Adviser to the Leader of the Move Forward Party, along with Mr. Chaithawat Tulathon, list MP and leader of the Move Forward Party. Arrived ready to wave and greet the media. People who come to make news on the 6th floor to enter room 607, Parliament House, Kiak Kai.

By Mr. Pitha confirms that he is not stressed. and has prepared guidelines The decision has already been received. I would like to wait to hear the decision of the Constitutional Court before making an announcement.

However, at 2:50 p.m., the Constitutional Court ruled that “Pitha-Kaoklai” campaigning to amend Section 112 is considered an overthrow of the government. Order to stop such actions.

Source: Thai News Agency

