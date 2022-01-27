Lady booters pursue breakthrough

Published by

Philippine Star

Olmin Leyba – The Philippine Star January 27, 2022 | 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines shoots for a breakthrough quarterfinal slot in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup tonight against Indonesia at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India. With three points on a 1-0-1 win-draw-loss card in Group B, the second-running Filipinas can seal the country’s first knockout stage stint in an Asian meet by beating winless Indonesia in the 10 p.m. game (Manila time). A draw may even be enough as long as third-running Thailand won’t get maximum points against unbeaten Australia (six poin…

