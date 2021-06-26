Jakarta increases bed capacity to 10 thousand across hospitals

Every day, we continue to increase the hospital capacity, be it the Military and Police hospitals, regional public hospitals, and private and state-owned hospitals

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Health Office increased the bed capacity in isolation rooms and intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the capital city to up to 10 thousand.

Chairwoman of the DKI Jakarta Health Office Widyastuti made the statement during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex Main Stadium on Saturday.

Widyastuti explained that the office was coordinating with the management of hospitals in the area to monitor developments pertaining to positive COVID-19 cases and determine the need for increasing the bed capacity.

“Every day, we continue to increase the hospital capacity, be it the Military and Police hospitals, regional public hospitals, and private and state-owned hospitals,” she remarked.

Widyastuti explained that currently, the occupancy rate of hospital beds in Jakarta had reached 86.7 percent.

The Health Office is striving to reduce the figure to 70 percent by continuing to increase the bed capacity.

As a precautionary measure against a spike in the number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals, the Office has also established communication with the hospital managements and urged them to establish medical tent facilities.

“We have coordinated with all components of the public in order to procure tents, so we can set them up in hospitals with yards. The tent will function as a triage facility, where necessary medical equipment will also be provided,” Widyastuti explained.

Triage refers to the patient identification and decision-making process in determining the risks for each patient.

Source: ANTARA News