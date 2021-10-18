Bandung, West Java (ANTARA) – Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway operator PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (PT KCIC) has confirmed construction of the railway is 79 percent complete and efforts will be made to complete and operationalize it by 2022 end.

PT KCIC corporate secretary Mirza Soraya informed that the company and the construction contractor are currently focusing on expediting construction at 237 points, with priority placed on completing three of the total 13 tunnels on the railway’s route.

The three tunnels are the 1,040-meter tunnel no. 2 in Jatiluhur, the 1,315-m tunnel no. 4 in Plered, both in Purwakarta district, and the 4,478-m tunnel no. 6 in Cikalong Wetan, West Bandung district, he revealed.

Additionally, sub-grade works at three points at Karawang district-Purwakarta district border and completion of three railway stations in East Jakarta, Karawang, and Tegalluar have been expedited as well, Soraya informed.

“The construction of three railway stations at East Jakarta, Karawang, and Tegalluar has been expedited for completion at the operational date target at the end of 2022,” the corporate secretary said.

The railway’s electric multiple units — train carriages — and inspection trains are currently under construction at the CRRC Sifang factory warehouse in Qingdao, China, he added. Soraya said that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly hindered the construction progress of the high-speed railway.

“The pandemic posed a significant challenge to the construction progress, hence we are currently focused on expediting the construction process,” he added.

Meanwhile, PT KCIC is currently coordinating with governmental ministries to deliberate and harmonize the Transportation Minister’s regulation, while internal staff training and SOP (standard operating procedures) drafting are underway, Soraya added.

The 142.3-km railway connecting Jakarta and West Java capital Bandung is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The railway route traverses nine cities and districts in Jakarta and West Java.

There are five stations planned on the high-speed railway’s route: Halim Station, close to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta, and three stations in West Java (Karawang, Padalarang, and Tegalluar stations).

