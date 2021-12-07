Published by

The Bangkok Post

Thailand coach Mano Polking said on Monday the presence of Japan-based stars Chanathip Songkrasin and Theerathon Bunmathan will help strengthen the War Elephants in their bid to win the AFF Suzuki Cup. They both missed Thailand’s unconvincing 2-0 win against Timor Lester in their opening Group A game on Sunday due to their club commitments in the Japanese league. Newly-appointed captain Chanathip attended a training session with teammates yesterday after arriving in the island state on Sunday. Defender Theerathon was in one-day self-isolation after his arrival yesterday in accordance with the …

