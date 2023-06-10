Indonesian embassy in Bucharest promotes Labuan Bajo to Romanians

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Bucharest has sponsored promotions of Labuan Bajo Super Priority Destination in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) to Romanians.The event was held in a hybrid method from Bucharest and Labuan Bajo on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The promotion focused on introducing Labuan Bajo to travel agents, tour operators and travel bloggers in Romania, KBRI said in a statement released on Friday. Director of the Labuan Bajo Flores Tourism Authority Shana Fatina was invited to virtually explain about the natural and cultural attractions, and business opportunities, in the region. The participants were also invited to virtually enjoy the beauty of Labuan Bajo. “Through this event, we aim to familiarize Romanian tour operators, travel agents, and travel bloggers with Labuan Bajo as a prime Indonesian destination, and encourage further exploration of collaborative opportunities with Indonesian counterparts,” the embassy said. In addition to the presentation on Labuan Bajo, this event also explained the latest international travel regulations to Indonesia, and discussed cooperative opportunities between tour operators of Romania and Indonesia, particularly in selling tour packages. In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end to COVID-19 as a global health emergency. The decision is expected to revive Indonesia’s tourism. KBRI said that Romanian people have only been familiar with Bali as a tourism destination in Indonesia. While Bali has long been the centerpiece of Indonesian tourism, “We want to showcase Labuan Bajo’s extraordinary natural beauty and cultural charm,” said Fatina. In 2019, the Indonesian government named Labuan Bajo as one of the five super-priority tourism destinations along other hotspots, including Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Borobudur in Central Java, Mandalika in Lombok, and Likupang in North Sulawesi. Labuan Bajo is home to Komodo Lizards or Varanus Komodoensis, which are the largest living prehistoric lizard. They can be found in Komodo National Park, which has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These giant lizards, existing nowhere else in the world, are most commonly known as ‘Komodo Dragons’, due to their appearance and aggressive behavior. These lizards grow to an average length of two to three meters.

Source: Antara News Agency