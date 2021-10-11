Indonesian badminton athletes were able to harness in the Group A of the first qualifying game of Thomas Cup to adjust the field, men’s singles coach of the Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) Hendri Saputra Ho has said.

“We took the chance in the games against Algerian players to adjust the field in a order that our players can feel the game. In addition, they can try shuttlecock being used in here,” Ho noted in a press statement here on Sunday.

The 40-year coach added that the players harnessed such games to further strengthen their playing patterns.

“Through the games, we expect that the players can learn to apply their playing strategies well,” he highlighted.

In the games against Algeria at Ceres Arena, Aarhus, Denmark, on Sunday, three Indonesian men’s singles players won the straight games.

Men’s singles Jonatan Christie first brought victory for the Indonesian team, also known as Garuda Squad, 21-8, 21-8 in 22 minutes.

“For me, I played the game to try out the field as well as to learn its condition, shuttlecock, and wind direction. The condition here enables the shuttlecock to be more offensive than in Finland where the Sudirman Cup took place,” Christie revealed.

Shesar Hiren Rhustavito presented the Indonesia’s second win after defeating Mohamed Abderrahime Belardi, 21-6, 21-12 in 22 minutes.

“I played this game for warming up only. I did enjoy and lead far the first game. However, in the second game, I did not enjoy it very much and gave the opponent more points,” he disclosed.

Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo was the third player to add the points to the squad after the debutant competed in 27 minutes against Adel Hamek, 21-11, 21-6.

The Indonesian men’s doubles also won the straight game when Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan duo defeated Koceila Mammeri-Youcef Sabri Medel, 21-9, 21-15.

Moreover, the new pair Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin won 21-3, 21-11 over Mohamed Abderrahime Belardi-Adel Hamek.

Indonesia perfectly drubbed the Algerian team, 5-0, at the Group A of the qualifying game of the Thomas Cup.

Source: Antara News