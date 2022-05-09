Indonesia dominates in speed event at IFSC Climbing World Cup

Jakarta Indonesia dominated in the men’s speed event at the 2022 IFSC Climbing World Cup series held in the Jungnang Sport Climbing Stadium, Seoul, South Korea, on Friday.

Veddriq Leonardo secured the top spot in the men’s speed category after finishing in 6.96 seconds.

Leonardo had an edge as his fellow Indonesian colleague, Kiromal Katibin, secured a head start during the gold medal final match, according to the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s (IFSC’s) records.

“I am certainly very happy since this is my first competition in this season. I felt very confident during the final match, and this (victory) feels amazing,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, despite anticlimactic and disappointing results, Katibin still felt a sense of pride after having clocked a new world record of 5.17 seconds during the qualifying round.

Source: Antara News