The Indonesian government has shortened the quarantine period for Indonesian citizens returning from abroad, including those arriving from countries with a high number of Omicron cases.

Earlier, international travelers from countries with high Omicron cases had to undergo 14-day isolation, while people arriving from other countries were prescribed a 10-day quarantine.

“It has been decided that the 14-day quarantine will be shortened to 10 days, while the 10-day quarantine will be cut to 7 days,” Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, announced at a press conference following a public activities restrictions (PPKM) evaluation meeting here on Monday.

He also emphasized that the government will not give dispensation to international travelers and strictly refer to the rules promulgated by the Instructions of the Home Affairs Minister.

The coordinating minister also urged the public to remain disciplined in following the health protocols.

“Discipline is the key—whether in wearing masks, getting vaccinated, or washing our hands,” he remarked.

As of January 2, 2022, the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Indonesia has reached 138, consisting of 135 imported cases and three local transmissions, he noted.

Although the number has continued to increase, Pandjaitan, who is also the coordinator for Java-Bali Regional PPKM, said that Indonesia’s readiness to handle the Omicron variant is currently better than last year.

This readiness has been demonstrated by intensive vaccinations, sufficient supply of medicines, and adequate capacity of hospitals and health workers, he said.

“We have readied everything required for the handling. Thus, our preparations are better compared to our readiness in June 2021. In addition, our quarantine management has been more organized,” the PPKM coordinator added.

The COVID-19 Task Force has set up isolation sites for nine entry points of Indonesia, comprising Jakarta, Surabaya city (East Java province), Manado city (North Sulawesi province), Nunukan district (North Kalimantan province), Batam city and Tanjung Pinang city (Riau Islands province), Entikong district and Aruk village (West Kalimantan province), as well as Motaain Hamlet (East Nusa Tenggara province), he informed.

Source: Antara News