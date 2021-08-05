Greater Solo vaccination target to be achieved by September: govt

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has said he is aiming to achieve the COVID-19 vaccination target for Greater Solo by September this year.

“As of today, vaccination progress in Solo has reached 69 percent, along with its greater area covering 38 percent. We have set the target to achieve 75 percent by the end of August,” the minister said while observing vaccinations of students at SMAN 1 Surakata, here on Thursday.

He assured of sufficient vaccine availability, adding that 70 million doses of vaccines have been made available across Indonesia.

“We are administering 10 thousand daily doses of vaccines in each region,” he revealed.

Once the vaccination target is attained, the restrictions in Greater Solo and surrounding areas will be regularly relaxed, he assured.

“We will open-up step by step, but we are paying full attention to enable the street vendors to operate again. However, they have to get vaccinated, wear masks, and maintain physical distance,” Pandjaitan stressed.

Furthermore, the implementation of the 3Ts — testing, tracing, and treatment— is very important, he added.

“Tracing and testing are important to be conducted since the treatment has shown good progress,” he remarked.

He also confirmed that the Donohudan Hajj Dormitory (AHD) that was being converted into an emergency COVID-19 hospital is ready to be utilized.

“Donohudan is ready to be utilized tomorrow. It is also ready for today,” he said.

During his visit to Solo, Panjaitan was accompanied by Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, and Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Source: Antara News